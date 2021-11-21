Royal Bank of Canada Trims Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Target Price to C$6.00

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOOD. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Goodfood Market and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Goodfood Market from an outperform rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goodfood Market currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.47.

Goodfood Market stock opened at C$4.39 on Thursday. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of C$4.29 and a 1 year high of C$14.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.56. The company has a market cap of C$323.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.81, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

