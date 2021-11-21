Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Price Target Raised to C$665.00

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cormark upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$730.00.

FFH opened at C$579.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$524.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$544.79. Fairfax Financial has a 12-month low of C$421.32 and a 12-month high of C$609.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of Fairfax Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total value of C$78,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,176 shares in the company, valued at C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

