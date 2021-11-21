Contrasting Braveheart Resources (RIINF) and Its Peers

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS: RIINF) is one of 96 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Braveheart Resources to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources $10,000.00 -$5.62 million -1.58 Braveheart Resources Competitors $1.51 billion $178.84 million 18.53

Braveheart Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Braveheart Resources. Braveheart Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Braveheart Resources’ rivals have a beta of 1.43, indicating that their average stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.7% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -188.81% -56.15% Braveheart Resources Competitors -55.92% -40.78% -0.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braveheart Resources and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Braveheart Resources Competitors 796 3507 3782 109 2.39

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 53.96%. Given Braveheart Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Braveheart Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Braveheart Resources rivals beat Braveheart Resources on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Braveheart Resources

Braveheart Resources, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

