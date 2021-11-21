Contrasting Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) & Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ)

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Beverly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHBCQ) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Beverly Hills Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 25.56% 13.36% 1.30% Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Business First Bancshares and Beverly Hills Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 0 1 1 3.50 Beverly Hills Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential upside of 8.62%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Beverly Hills Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $171.32 million 3.31 $29.99 million $2.60 10.71 Beverly Hills Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Business First Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Beverly Hills Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.8% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Beverly Hills Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Business First Bancshares beats Beverly Hills Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

About Beverly Hills Bancorp

Beverly Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company that conducts banking and lending operations through its wholly owned subsidiary First Bank of Beverly Hills. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.