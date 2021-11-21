Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $36.33 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) will announce $36.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vtex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.35 million and the lowest is $36.30 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Vtex will report full-year sales of $125.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $125.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $157.73 million, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $160.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vtex.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VTEX shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Vtex stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Vtex has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $33.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vtex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.86% of the company’s stock.

Vtex Company Profile

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

