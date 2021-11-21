Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 802,500 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 970,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.
CANG stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Cango has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $630.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. The business had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
CANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.
Cango Company Profile
Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.
