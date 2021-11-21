Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 802,500 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the October 14th total of 970,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 300,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

CANG stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Cango has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $19.60. The company has a market cap of $630.97 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $3.64. Cango had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 99.11%. The business had revenue of $146.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cango will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Cango by 12.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 927,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 105,699 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cango during the first quarter worth about $5,970,000. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,128,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cango by 339.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 270,016 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cango by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 185,583 shares in the last quarter. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.