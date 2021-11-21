AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Short Interest Update

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 603,300 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the October 14th total of 727,100 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 232,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of ASIX opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.77. AdvanSix has a one year low of $16.89 and a one year high of $50.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.34.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that AdvanSix will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 2.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in AdvanSix by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

