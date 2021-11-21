RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s (RWEOY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $47.45.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

