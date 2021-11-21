RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s (RWEOY) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Nov 21st, 2021

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $47.45.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

