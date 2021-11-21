Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SMMNY. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:SMMNY opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $37.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

