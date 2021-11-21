Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Swedish Match AB develops, manufactures, markets and sells snus and moist snuff, lights and other tobacco products principally in Scandinavia, the United States and internationally. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn and Timber Wolf brand names. Swedish Match AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SWMAY. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.25.

SWMAY opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. Swedish Match AB has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

