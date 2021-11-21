Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Raised to $231.00 at Barclays

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $223.00 to $231.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Stanley Black & Decker from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $212.64.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $190.25 on Wednesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $167.65 and a one year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,123,000 after purchasing an additional 151,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,408,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,000,066,000 after acquiring an additional 806,086 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,941,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,567,552,000 after acquiring an additional 475,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,328,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,688,000 after acquiring an additional 71,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $752,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

