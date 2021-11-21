Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $162.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.44.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $153.21 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $141.65 and a 12 month high of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.23.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.