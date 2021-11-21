Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonic Automotive from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $46.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is 6.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter valued at $122,000. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

