Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.34. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $2,578,371.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,944 shares of company stock valued at $5,970,151. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the third quarter valued at about $88,762,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 562.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 984,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,660,000 after buying an additional 836,026 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 830.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 543,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,610,000 after buying an additional 484,678 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,276,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,010,000 after buying an additional 482,734 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 461.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 508,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,950,000 after buying an additional 417,665 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

