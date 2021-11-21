$234.30 Million in Sales Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will report $234.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $235.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $233.00 million. The Shyft Group posted sales of $171.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year sales of $949.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $948.00 million to $950.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Shyft Group.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

SHYF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,000. Company insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 46.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHYF stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.37. The Shyft Group has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $54.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Shyft Group (SHYF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.