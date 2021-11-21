360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) PT Raised to $34.00

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) had its target price boosted by CLSA from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on QFIN. Citigroup lowered their price target on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.43.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. 360 DigiTech has a 52 week low of $10.34 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.92 and a 200-day moving average of $26.12.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 39.3% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

