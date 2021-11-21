Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $65.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ozon from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Shares of Ozon stock opened at $45.72 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. Ozon has a 12-month low of $38.09 and a 12-month high of $68.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OZON. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ozon by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ozon by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ozon by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 210,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Ozon by 157.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ozon by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

