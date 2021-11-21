Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

PNGAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

Shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Ping An Insurance has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $0.224 dividend. This is a positive change from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.