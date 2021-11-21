Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.73 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) will announce $71.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.17 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $75.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full-year sales of $280.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.68 million to $285.42 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $311.52 million, with estimates ranging from $293.45 million to $355.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 113.31%. The company had revenue of $70.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HTGC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, November 1st. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.75 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 26.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTGC opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.12. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $12.83 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.71%.

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

