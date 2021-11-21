Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Shares Gap Down to $19.91

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.91, but opened at $19.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 3,183 shares.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MGY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.03.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.7% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 75,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.0% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $657,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 183.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 859,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,441,000 after buying an additional 556,428 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

