Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $57.01, but opened at $53.78. Beacon Roofing Supply shares last traded at $52.98, with a volume of 1,550 shares changing hands.

The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BECN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.15.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 116,945 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.31 per share, with a total value of $6,000,447.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,122 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.48 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.46.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

