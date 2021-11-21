Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $13.60

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $12.00. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.
TNGX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)
Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.