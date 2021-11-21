Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Shares Gap Down to $13.60

Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $12.00. Tango Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 12 shares changing hands.

TNGX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tango Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRV GP IV LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $250,376,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $88,850,000. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $70,959,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,790,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $29,093,000. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

