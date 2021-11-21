Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Shares Gap Up to $53.90

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $53.90, but opened at $55.40. Domtar shares last traded at $55.40, with a volume of 38,416 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

Get Domtar alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.55 and a beta of 1.75.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. boosted its stake in Domtar by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 28,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Domtar by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 167,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 33,448 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Domtar by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 93,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 42,920 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Domtar by 3,443.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 43,044 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.