Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Shares Gap Up to $10.52

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.52, but opened at $10.85. Alight shares last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 6,274 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.52.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,286,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Alight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,829,000. Finally, Thomas H Lee Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight in the 3rd quarter valued at $252,550,000.

Alight Company Profile (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

