Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 5,250,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern purchased 5,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.24 per share, with a total value of $359,734.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,473,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,448,960 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $87,358,000 after purchasing an additional 707,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,017.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 769,686 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after purchasing an additional 700,798 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 183.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 991,029 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $60,819,000 after purchasing an additional 640,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,210,766 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $133,286,000 after purchasing an additional 628,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $70.01 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1-year low of $33.58 and a 1-year high of $76.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.