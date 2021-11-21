SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered SciPlay from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Craig Hallum lowered SciPlay from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $17.01 on Wednesday. SciPlay has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 0.27.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCPL. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

