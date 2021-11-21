Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genuit Group (LON:GEN) in a research note released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 708 ($9.25) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of GEN opened at GBX 607 ($7.93) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 696.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.93. Genuit Group has a 52-week low of GBX 538 ($7.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 806 ($10.53).

In other Genuit Group news, insider Glen Sabin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 791 ($10.33), for a total value of £474,600 ($620,067.94).

Genuit Group Company Profile

Genuit Group plc manufactures and sells piping systems, and water and climate management systems in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage, and rainwater drainage systems; plumbing tools and accessories, plastic plumbing fittings, and plumbing and heating pipes; underfloor heating products; and ventilation systems.

