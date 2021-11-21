Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp is focused on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary self-delivering RNAi therapeutic platform. The Company’s pipeline consists of RXI-762 and RXI-804 which are in clinical stage. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp, formerly known as RXi Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is based in Marlborough, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of PHIO stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.95.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHIO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 330.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 67,182 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $42,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals by 125.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 153,864 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $43,000. 5.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics that addresses unmet medical needs. Its clinical product candidate includes RXI-109, an RNAi compound developed for the reduction of dermal scarring in planned surgeries. The company was founded on September 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Marlborough, MA.

