Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $124.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NBIX. Mizuho upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $86.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,464,188. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.