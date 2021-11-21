FY2022 EPS Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Increased by Analyst

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.38.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PKI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parkland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.20.

TSE:PKI opened at C$34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.24. Parkland has a fifty-two week low of C$33.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Christy Elliott sold 10,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.08, for a total value of C$394,394.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$74,484.48.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

