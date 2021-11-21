Brokers Offer Predictions for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MARA)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Marathon Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.90. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

MARA opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.26 and a beta of 4.66. Marathon Digital has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $83.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.93.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 57.03%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 93.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 360.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

