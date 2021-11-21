Analysts Offer Predictions for Metro Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Metro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins analyst C. Li forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Metro’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.99 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.00.

MRU opened at C$62.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$15.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.15. Metro has a fifty-two week low of C$52.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$66.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$62.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.98%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

