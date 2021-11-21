Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its price target upped by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.22.

CU stock opened at C$35.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.95. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$29.96 and a twelve month high of C$37.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.20.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

