Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at CSFB

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CU has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating on shares of Canadian Utilities in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$37.22.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Shares of Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.67. The company has a market cap of C$7.02 billion and a PE ratio of 37.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$34.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.20. Canadian Utilities has a 52 week low of C$29.96 and a 52 week high of C$37.00.

In other news, Director Nancy C. Southern sold 1,900 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.21, for a total transaction of C$66,899.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at C$3,661,206.22.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.