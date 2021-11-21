High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) PT Raised to C$15.50 at Scotiabank

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Shares of HLF opened at C$14.26 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$10.50 and a 1 year high of C$15.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02. The stock has a market cap of C$477.03 million and a P/E ratio of 10.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

In related news, insider High Liner Foods Incorporated purchased 6,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$90,974.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,974. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $442,008.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.