Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) PT Raised to C$1.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James reissued a strong-buy rating and set a C$1.85 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Shares of Ascot Resources stock opened at C$1.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$518.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.73. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.19.

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.