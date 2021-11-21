Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of Foran Mining stock opened at C$3.03 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.36 and a 1 year high of C$3.09. The firm has a market cap of C$715.65 million and a PE ratio of -116.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.32 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Foran Mining will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

