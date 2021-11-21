Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) vs. GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Booking and GXO Logistics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booking $6.80 billion 14.14 $59.00 million $9.16 255.46 GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than GXO Logistics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Booking and GXO Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booking 1 11 14 0 2.50 GXO Logistics 0 4 11 0 2.73

Booking presently has a consensus target price of $2,716.85, suggesting a potential upside of 16.11%. GXO Logistics has a consensus target price of $100.14, suggesting a potential downside of 0.89%. Given Booking’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than GXO Logistics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of GXO Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Booking shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Booking and GXO Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booking 4.15% 24.32% 5.24% GXO Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Booking beats GXO Logistics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA.

