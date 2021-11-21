$58.00 Million in Sales Expected for Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to report $58.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.60 million. Ready Capital reported sales of $23.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 146.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full-year sales of $186.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $177.80 million to $193.48 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $227.08 million, with estimates ranging from $193.30 million to $260.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Ready Capital had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ready Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

In other news, Director Andrea Petro acquired 2,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $32,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ready Capital by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 25,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ready Capital by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RC opened at $15.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ready Capital has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

