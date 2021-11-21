Scotiabank Increases Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$19.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$18.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.10.

CVE opened at C$15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.69. Cenovus Energy has a 52 week low of C$5.94 and a 52 week high of C$16.77.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

