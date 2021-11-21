Scotiabank Increases Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target to C$19.00

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$19.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVE. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.68.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

CVE stock opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $13.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 40.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 43,864,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,243,000 after buying an additional 12,561,304 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2,883.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,070,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833,197 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the third quarter worth $61,167,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 19.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,381,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $316,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128,762 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 191.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,791,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after buying an additional 5,121,756 shares during the last quarter. 46.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.