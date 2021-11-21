Desjardins Lowers Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Price Target to C$9.00

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) had its target price reduced by Desjardins from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

GDDFF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lowered Goodfood Market from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity cut Goodfood Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Goodfood Market from C$15.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.07.

Goodfood Market stock opened at $3.45 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $6.89.

Goodfood Market Corp. engages in the provision of dinner subscription services. The firm delivers fresh ingredients to its subscribers. It offers classic basket, vegetarian basket, and family basket. The company was founded by Jonathan Ferrari, Neil Cuggy and Raffi Krikorian in 2014 and is headquartered in Saint-Laurent, Canada.

