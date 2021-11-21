Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Accel Entertainment Inc. is a distributed gaming operator primarily in the United States. The company’s business consists of the installation, maintenance and operation of VGTs, redemption devices which disburse winnings and contain ATM functionality, other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops and grocery stores. Accel Entertainment Inc., formerly known as TPG Pace Holdings Corp., is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Accel Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Shares of Accel Entertainment stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.20. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 33.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 17,212 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $233,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David W. Ruttenberg sold 7,690 shares of Accel Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $93,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 285,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,630,036 over the last ninety days. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its stake in Accel Entertainment by 15.1% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,179,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,607,000 after purchasing an additional 679,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 25.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

