Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:WLFDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. Wolford Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

About Wolford Aktiengesellschaft

Wolford Aktiengesellschaft produces and markets legwear, ready-to-wear garments, lingerie, beachwear, and accessories in Austria, Germany, France, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia/Oceania. Its legwear products include pantyhose, tights, leggings, stay-ups, knee-highs, and socks; and lingerie comprises bras, briefs, bodies, garter belts, and slips.

