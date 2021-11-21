North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the October 14th total of 17,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAAC. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its stake in North Atlantic Acquisition by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,201,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,118,000 after acquiring an additional 231,486 shares in the last quarter. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,142,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,191,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,388,000 after buying an additional 203,693 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,821,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,774,000 after purchasing an additional 924,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,099,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after purchasing an additional 254,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Get North Atlantic Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ NAAC opened at $9.74 on Friday. North Atlantic Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.73.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Atlantic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.