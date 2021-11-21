Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) Decreased by Analyst

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LFG. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archaea Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

NYSE LFG opened at $20.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.26. Archaea Energy has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.19).

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,967,000. NFC Investments LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,229,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,200,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,341,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,869,000.

About Archaea Energy

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

