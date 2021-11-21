Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Up 50.7% in October

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the October 14th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of TAIPY opened at $12.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.19. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Get Taisho Pharmaceutical alerts:

Separately, Citigroup cut Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisho Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.