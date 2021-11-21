Spark Power Group Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spark Power Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Shares of SPG opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.18 million and a P/E ratio of -13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.89.

Spark Power Group Company Profile

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

