Spark Power Group Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:SPG)

Spark Power Group Inc. (TSE:SPG) – Raymond James boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Spark Power Group in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Spark Power Group alerts:

Shares of SPG opened at C$1.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$92.18 million and a P/E ratio of -13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 294.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.03. Spark Power Group has a twelve month low of C$1.32 and a twelve month high of C$2.89.

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power Â’on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.