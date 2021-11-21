FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01).

AVAH has been the subject of several other reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

