FY2021 EPS Estimates for Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Aveanna Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Aveanna Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.
Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01).
NASDAQ AVAH opened at $7.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Aveanna Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,002,337,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,838,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,532,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar bought 3,850 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,760.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
