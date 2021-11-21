Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report issued on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz forecasts that the company will earn $4.78 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HGV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

NYSE HGV opened at $53.31 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 2.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 116,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,547,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 71,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

